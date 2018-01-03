Hundreds Queue Up To Buy as California Legalizes Sales Of Marijuana(Photos)

California has become the largest state in the United States of America to legalise the sale of recreational cannabis(Marijuana). As of 1 January 2018, adults aged over 21 can possess up to an ounce (28 grams) of the drug and can grow up to six marijuana plants at home. Hundreds of excited customers waited in […]

