Hungarian Open: Omotayo face Indian in deciding tie

Having learnt from what befell him in 2017, Olajide Omotayo refused to play to the gallery at the ITTF World Tour in Hungary as the former national junior champion took his Canadian counterpart to the cleaner in the first group match of the men’s singles.

In 2017, Omotayo lost most of his first matches at the ITTF World Tours but this year, he took his game to higher level as was in superb form against Canada’s Antoine Bernadet.

From the first game, it was as if the Canadian wanted to rattle the Nigerian after winning 11-1. But on returning to the table, Omotayo stunned his opponent by winning four consecutive games to put the encounter beyond the Canadian. The match ended 1-11, 11-8, 11-6, 12-10, 11-7 (4-1) and Omotayo has now set up a deciding tie against Indian Sanil Shetty Wednesday.

Unlike Omotayo, Kazeem Makanjuola was on the losing end as he was thrashed 4-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-4, 11-7) by Denmark’s Anders Lind in Group 28. Makanjuola last group tie will be against England’s Samuel Walker.

In the men’s doubles Wednesday, Omotayo and Makanjuola will slug it against Czech Republic’s duo of Tomas Konecny and Tomas Polansky in the preliminary round.

In 2017, the heart of the home team was broken when their home girl was beaten by Romania’s Adina Diaconu, but yesterday on the opening day of action in Budapest, Orsolya Feher was the toast of the host nation in the qualification tournament.

The no.25 seed, against the odds, booked her place in the quarter-finals of the Under 21 Women’s Singles event.

The 18 year old had earlier edged out number 9 seed Daria Trigolos of Belarus (11-9, 11-4, 2-11, 11-9), and Germany’s Wan Yuan (11-5, 11-7, 11-2) respectively.

