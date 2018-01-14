Leaders differ on transfer of school heads – K24 TV
Leaders differ on transfer of school heads
Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula has defended the County MCA's who tried to eject new Friends School Kamusinga principal Alex Maina. Saying the MCAs had the right to find out how the principal had performed in his former school, Wetang'ula told …
Hunt for Bungoma MCAs who ejected new principal extended to Uganda
Moses Wetang'ula dares Matiangi to arrest MCA's who ejected newly posted Kamusinga principal
