 Leaders differ on transfer of school heads – K24 TV | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Leaders differ on transfer of school heads – K24 TV

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in World | 0 comments


K24 TV

Leaders differ on transfer of school heads
K24 TV
Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula has defended the County MCA's who tried to eject new Friends School Kamusinga principal Alex Maina. Saying the MCAs had the right to find out how the principal had performed in his former school, Wetang'ula told
Hunt for Bungoma MCAs who ejected new principal extended to UgandaThe Star, Kenya
Moses Wetang'ula dares Matiangi to arrest MCA's who ejected newly posted Kamusinga principalTUKO.CO.KE

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.