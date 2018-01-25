Husband Beats His Wife, Throws Her Out Over Inability To Give Birth To More Kids – Graphic Photos

Men men men, what is wrong with you men? Beating up your wife for not being able to give you more kids? According to the story shared yesterday by human rights lawyer Emeka Ugwuonye,a lady was beaten mercilessly by his husband for inability to give him more children.

I think more strict laws should be enacted in this country for the protection of women. This is not acceptable in anyway. How can a man raise his hand against his wife just because she is not able to provide more kids for him.

He also sent her out of the house. See more photos below ans their conversation.