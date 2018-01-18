Husband seeks dissolution of 28-year-old marriage

A husband, Mr Lamidi Adebayo on Thursday asked an Ado-Ekiti Customary Court to dissolve his 28-year-old marriage with his wife, Bose. The Nigerian Pilot reports that the petitioner is accusing Bose of adultery, drunkenness and dishonesty. Adebayo, 48, a commercial driver and resident of No. 89, Isato Street, Ado-Ekiti, told the court that the couple […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

