I agree with my Father, Buhari should retire- Iyabo Obasanjo

Senator Iyabo Obasanjo, first child of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has advised Buhari to heed to his father’s advice and save Nigeria from further woes.

Speaking exclusively to Vanguard newspaper, Iyabo Obasanjo blast Buhari’s supporters for trying to republished her open letter to her father in 2013 to score cheap political point

She maintained that Nigeria has problems and the wise should listen, wherever help and advice come from. According to her, those who republished the old letter should have spent time to respond to the content of the said statement which, among other things, called on President Buhari to join the rank of retired elder statesmen in 2019.

She advised Buhari to consider his medical conditions and retire.

“I would think this was appropriate and even unnecessary advice, given the serious medical problems he has had over the last few years.

“I have had no connection with his administration or to the previous one after I left the Senate in 2011, and to try and use me and my name as some excuse is shameful.

“I agree with the contents of the open letter and like all people that wish Africa well, hope that Nigeria someday comes out of its death spiral to become a leading nation in the world.

“It is tiring to continue to be part of the Nigerian conversation when there is no positive impact to it.”

