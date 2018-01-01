I Am A Fraudster, Tell SARS To Come And Arrest Me – Singer, Dotman Declares

Nigerian singer, Dotman has pulled what seems to be a risky stunt after publicly declaring himself to be a Fraudster otherwise called Yahoo Boy during one of his recent performance

Despite the news of brutality and dreadful act of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, Dotman who spoke in Yoruba Language in the middle of his performance dared the crowd to call the SARS officials to come and arrest him after declaring himself as a fraudster.

Watch Video Below;

Isn’t this a too risky stunt from Dotman? Share your thoughts below

