I am not clueless like you, Elrufai replies Ben Murray-Bruce

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Breaking news, Lead, News, Politics | 0 comments

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai says he is not a cluelessly common-sensical.

In a tweet on Saturday, Elrufai berated Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, the senator representing Bayelsa east senatorial district in the national assembly for challenging him to a public debate over his perceived opinion that Kaduna – Abuja railway service was entirely the handwork of Goodluck Jonathan administration.

El-Rufai noted that while Ben-Bruce was busy organizing beauty contests and Jonathan was a deputy governor,  Obasanjo administration was conceiving the rail modernization programme.

Ben Murray-Bruce started the whole saga when he tweeted that, he hope president Buhari will  remembers to say thank you to former President Jonathan for the train ride he enjoyed to Kaduna

I hope President @MBuhari remembers to say thank you to former President @GEJonathan for the train ride he enjoyed in Kaduna. Some of us haven’t forgotten that that achievement was ENTIRELY the handiwork of the Jonathan government. Nigeria should give honour to whom honour is due

— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) January 4, 2018

Responding to Senator Bruce tweet, El-Rufai said that it was Obasanjo administration which Jonathan was not part of that started the project, but Ben Murray-Bruce in a quick response challenges El-Rufai to a public debate.

