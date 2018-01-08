 I am really very smart – Donald Trump | Nigeria Today
I am really very smart – Donald Trump

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Lead, United States, World | 0 comments

United States President, Donald J. Trump says he is mentally stable and really very smart.

Trump said this on Saturday in response to allegation by Michael Wolff, in his new book Fire and Fury: Inside the White house which claimed that Trump is suffering from a neurological disorder.

The book which has received many commendations and condemnation is considered fake by Donald Trump.

“I’ve had to put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President. Now I have to put up with a Fake Book” He tweeted.

He had earlier tweeted that throughout his life his two greatest assets were mental stability and being like really smart.

Meanwhile, Trump is set to undergo a mental and physical health check on Friday  at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the edge of Washington DC to put to rest the rumours of his mental instability.

Read some of his tweets below:

I’ve had to put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President. Now I have to put up with a Fake Book, written by a totally discredited author. Ronald Reagan had the same problem and handled it well. So will I!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

