I am really very smart – Donald Trump

United States President, Donald J. Trump says he is mentally stable and really very smart.

Trump said this on Saturday in response to allegation by Michael Wolff, in his new book Fire and Fury: Inside the White house which claimed that Trump is suffering from a neurological disorder.

The book which has received many commendations and condemnation is considered fake by Donald Trump.

“I’ve had to put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President. Now I have to put up with a Fake Book” He tweeted.

He had earlier tweeted that throughout his life his two greatest assets were mental stability and being like really smart.

Meanwhile, Trump is set to undergo a mental and physical health check on Friday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the edge of Washington DC to put to rest the rumours of his mental instability.

Read some of his tweets below:

I’ve had to put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President. Now I have to put up with a Fake Book, written by a totally discredited author. Ronald Reagan had the same problem and handled it well. So will I!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

