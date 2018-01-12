 I AM SALAFI (2) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I AM SALAFI (2)

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Columns | 0 comments

A Salafi is analogous to a Sunni Muslim. Yes, I am Sunni; I am not Shi’ah. I accept the Caliphate of Abubakr, Umar, Uthman and Ali (may Allah be pleased with them) who were unanimously chosen to lead the Ummah in that order after the demise of the Messenger of Allah, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam. […]

The post I AM SALAFI (2) appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.