I apologize for my comments on Benue massacre: Gov. Lalong

Following series of backlash received over his comments on the recent massacre in Benue state by suspected fulani herdsmen, Governor of Plateau state Simon Bako Lalong has tendered an apology saying he was “misconceived and misinterpreted.”

Lalong had a few days after the incident accused Benue state governor Samuel Ortom of not listening to him against implementing the state anti-grazing law recently passed into law.

“I must say that I humbly apologise for my comments because I have seen that it was really misconceived and misinterpreted…that generated a lot of social media write-ups here and there on the issue.

“So, I apologise for that because argument for or against does not help the matter because it involves loss of lives. I have great respect for the unity of the Middle Belt. I will not say that Plateau is fighting Benue State at all; we are all brothers and sisters,” he said.

The governor while sympathizing with the people of Benue state over the unfortunate incident prayed God to continue to give them and every Nigerian the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He said it was time for everyone to join hands to ensure that a fair resolution of the matter and help in finding peace not only in Benue State, but in Nigeria.

“Benue was created out of Plateau; Nasarawa was created out of Plateau. We still remain brothers and sisters. So, I extend my condolence again. I extend prayers to all of them and pray that the Almighty God will give them the fortitude to bear the loss and grant the departed eternal rest,” he said.

