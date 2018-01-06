I Borrowed N10 Billion to Clear Kogi Salary Backlog – Bello

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has said he borrowed additional N10 billion to add to the November/December allocation as well as the over N1.2 billion from the last tranche of the Paris Club refund to clear four months backlog of salaries.

This is even as he has said beginning from January, only those civil servants who clock-in to work both at local governments and state levels will be paid.

Bello made the disclosure after he observed the Ju’maat prayer at the Aso Rock Mosque, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, “In Kogi State today we are up to date as far as salary is concerned… We were able to clear four months at a stretch before Christmas and some leftovers were cleared before this January in Kogi State. As you all know, the salary was very bogus and according to the figure we had, we were able to distribute it among these months. So glory to God as far as Kogi State is concerned we are not owing salaries.

“Moving forward from this January, we have decided that we are going to make use of our clock-in device for every civil servant in Kogi State both at local and state levels. So that as you come to work and clock-in, that is exactly how your salary will end generated. It is online, it is automated, so nobody is going to cheat anybody.”

