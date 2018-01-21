“I Can Marry A Man Who Has No Money” – Toby Grey

“Konibaje” crooner, Toby grey has revealed that riches in money is not the most important feature she is looking forward to in the man of her dreams.

While speaking in chat with Potpourri, Toby Grey posits that she can marry a poor man who has no money but rich in other areas.

In her words;

“You know a rich man can be poor in knowledge and money is not something that people cannot have. Knowledge or let me say commonsense is something that is really hard to acquire. If he is poor in commonsense, then it’s a NO but if he is poor in money, it doesn’t mean he can’t be rich in money. So, of course I can marry a poor man if he is very rich in every other thing,” she said.

The singer further stated that the consideration of what to look out for in partner depends largely on the goal of the relationship.

She said;

“If the partners are not in it for a long term relationship, then the goal is a bit dicey. If it’s not for the long term, many people will choose sex and money because it’s temporal. But if it’s for the long term and you are planning to get married to this person, then love is the most important thing because at the end of the day when everything fades, the only thing you will have left is the love and the friendship you started with. I learnt that from my parents. At the end of the day, love fades but friendship remains. I even think you are missing something; it should be love, friendship, sex or money. Friendship is the most important thing to me,” she concluded.

The post “I Can Marry A Man Who Has No Money” – Toby Grey appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

