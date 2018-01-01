I can’t cope with a man who tries to mock God, Akinwumi tells Fayose

Mr. Segun Akinwumi, the special Adviser on Procurement Matters to Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has quit the administration accusing the Governor of acting like a god.

In a chat with newsmen on Sunday, Akinwumi said the action of Fayose trying to force his deputy, Prof Kolapo Olusola as his preferred successor was a panacea for failure and a case of him trying to play god.

Akinwumi who is a former Chairman of Ilejemeje Local Government advised the national leadership of the Peoples democratic party to step in and call Fayose to order

”Bringing somebody (Olusola) from nowhere, bringing somebody from the sidelines will not work. It is someone within the system that we want in the PDP.

“Fayose should stop playing God in our party, let the national leadership and people that matter tell him not to play God again in our party because you cannot mock God.

“Fayose had told us that he would serve out his tenure together with his deputy. No God has spoken to anybody about it, no one can play God no matter how highly placed and anyone that plays God will become an ex-person.”

