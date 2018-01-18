I Can’t Date A Guy That Earns N100k Per Month; Not Even Enough For Transportation – Naija Lady

Sometimes people wonder why men can do anything just to meet up. Well here is your answer. Considering the economic hardship in Nigeria and for the fact that you can’t even see work self, a naija lady just opened her mouth and said she can’t marry a man that earns a whopping N100k per month.

No wonder 99% of married men are regretting it and no wonder extra marital affairs is the order of the day in Nigeria especially. Can you imagine this girl? So N100k can’t feed a family, is that right? Am short of words anyway.

She shared this notion via her social media when one of her followers who seems interested in dating her, asked her a simply the question;

“Can you date a man whose monthly income is 100k and if yes, can I enter your dm?” …and the lady, identified as @_TokeA replied by warning him not to come close to her DM, she responded with: “I can’t so don’t come close to my DM. Thanks”

See the tweets below….



