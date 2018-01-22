 “I can’t hangout with someone that doesn’t eat Amala” – DJ Cuppy – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


“I can't hangout with someone that doesn't eat Amala” – DJ Cuppy
Billionaire Daughter, DJ Cuppy, has revealed the kind of people that can't be in her circle – those who don't eat amala (yam flour); a staple food common to the Yoruba people of Southwest Nigeria. You May Like. poochsdogs · 9 Signs You May Have
