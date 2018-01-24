 I did not visit Buhari because of Obasanjo – Tinubu | Nigeria Today
I did not visit Buhari because of Obasanjo – Tinubu

Posted on Jan 24, 2018

The national leader of All Progressive congress; Bola Ahmed Tinubu says his visits to President Muhammadu Buhari was schedule last week and is not connected to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo sucker punch to the president.

Tinubu made this known In a statement signed by his spokesman; Tunde Rahman.

The statement reads:

“Today’s visit by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande to the Presidential Villa was scheduled last week

“President Buhari periodically schedules talks with Asiwaju Tinubu and Baba Akande, as he does with other Nigerians and APC figures, to discuss substantive issues pertaining to the governance of the country and matters concerning the party.

“This visit was one such meeting. As such, the meeting had nothing to do with the statement of former President Obasanjo.

“It is totally unconnected. At the time of the meeting, Asiwaju Tinubu and Baba Akande were even unaware that President Obasanjo had released his statement.”

