I Didn’t Lie About Robbers Stealing N14m From My Home – John Okafor – Information Nigeria



Information Nigeria I Didn't Lie About Robbers Stealing N14m From My Home – John Okafor

Information Nigeria

Following the robbery attack on John Okafor aka Mr. Ibu's home a few days ago, a robbery the actor claimed saw to the loss of over N14million, many have taken to social media asking how it is possible, he has such a huge amount in his house. Speaking …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest