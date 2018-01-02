 “I Discovered I Was The Side Chick On Christmas Day”- Media Personality, Layole Oyatogun Reveals | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I Discovered I Was The Side Chick On Christmas Day”- Media Personality, Layole Oyatogun Reveals

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Media personality and actress, Layole Oyatogun took Instagram, to revealed that she found out she was the side chic on Christmas day when she went to pay her boyfriend a visit. She wrote; Welcome 2018! For a while I’ve been waiting for you, waiting to turn this chapter, waiting for this chance to begin anew! […]

The post “I Discovered I Was The Side Chick On Christmas Day”- Media Personality, Layole Oyatogun Reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.