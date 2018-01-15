I Don’t Like Or Date Handsome Men – Actress Yvonne Okoro
Though its every woman’s dream to settle down with good looking gentleman as a lifetime partner, Ghanaian actress and producer, Yvonne Okoro has revealed that good looks isn’t her thing.
The award-winning actress explained that she is not the type of woman who would easily fall for a guy’s looks and thinking otherwise about her will be erroneous.
In her reply to a Twitter follower on her page, praying for her and Yvonne Nelson to get handsome men as husbands, Yvonne Okoro replied to correct that notion about her.
“Thank you darling. But I don’t like handsome men. Looks are the last thing I look at, he has to have a heart and a soul,” she corrected.
Reactions have emanated and a good number of people believe she is simply bluffing as it is the desire of every lady to be seen with a good looking man.
What do you think about Yvonne’s notion on men? Is she bluffing?
