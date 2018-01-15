 I Don’t Understand Why People Are Complaining When They See Me Drinking Beer To Help My Ministry, It Is Obvious You Don’t Know The Bible – Nigerian Man Reveals Bible Support Drinking Beer | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Don’t Understand Why People Are Complaining When They See Me Drinking Beer To Help My Ministry, It Is Obvious You Don’t Know The Bible – Nigerian Man Reveals Bible Support Drinking Beer

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Nigerian Man identified as Martez C. Uwa took to social media to reveals that bible support drinking beer. Martez C share photo of a bottle of beer and bible verse with caption: I don’t understand why people are complaining when they see me drinking to help my ministry, some of you don’t know the […]

The post I Don’t Understand Why People Are Complaining When They See Me Drinking Beer To Help My Ministry, It Is Obvious You Don’t Know The Bible – Nigerian Man Reveals Bible Support Drinking Beer appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.