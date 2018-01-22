 ‘I Don’t Want Younger Guys To ‘Toast’ Me; I’m Way Older Than Them’ – Empress Njamah – Nigeria News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘I Don’t Want Younger Guys To ‘Toast’ Me; I’m Way Older Than Them’ – Empress Njamah – Nigeria News

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigeria News

'I Don't Want Younger Guys To 'Toast' Me; I'm Way Older Than Them' – Empress Njamah
Nigeria News
Even though she is still single, Nollywood actress Empress Njamah did not give any impression that she is desperate to find a man and she has even said that it pisses her off when younger guys show interest in her. She attributed the tendency of this
How I Feel When Young Men Asks Me Out – Empress NjamahNaija News
Empress angry younger men find her attractiveTheNewsGuru
Here's How Empress Njamah Feels When Younger Men Ask Her OutWetinhappen Magazine (blog)

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.