I Feel Like A Footballer Again- Diego Costa

Diego Costa has revealed that he “felt like a footballer” again after making his first appearance for Atletico Madrid since his move from Chelsea.

Diego Costa has been forced to remain on the sidelines for the first half of the campaign after completing a return to Atletico outside of the transfer window, but the Spanish international made an immediate impact by netting in his new side’s Copa del Rey victory over Lleida.

The 29-year-old told reporters: “I am very happy for having once again felt like a footballer and for having played with Atletico Madrid again.

“It’s very important to me and I’m very happy about it.”I couldn’t ask for more from my second debut. I’m back playing again and I was lucky enough to score a goal. It just makes me even happier.”

The post I Feel Like A Footballer Again- Diego Costa appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

