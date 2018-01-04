 I Have Been Abducted – Fani Kayode | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Have Been Abducted – Fani Kayode

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Fani Kayose says he has been abducted by his wife. Fani Kyode has been gushing over his wife this days. The Former Aviation Minister wrote this on instagram page I have been abducted and forcefully taken prisoner by the most beautiful woman in the world. We are at a beautiful hotel in Lagos and we […]

The post I Have Been Abducted – Fani Kayode appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.