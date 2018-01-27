‘I have deliberately stayed away from politics’- Billionaire business man rebuff financing Obasanjo’s coalition

Mr. Benedict Peters, who is a Billionaire businessman and founder of Aiteo Group,has rebuffed social media reports that he is financing the new coalition reportedly being headed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Peters said this in a statement on Friday night. He said, “For the record, I wish to state, categorically and unequivocally, that I am not […]

