I Have Lost All Hope In This Govt., Clueless Buhari Must Resign Immediately – Sen. Okurounmu

Senator Femi Okurounmu, has called for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over his incessant blunders running Nigeria as a country.

The former lawmaker made the call while speaking with Punch where he called on the President to restructure the current political system or resign without further delay. He also lambasted Mr. President for saying Nigeria’s problems are not that of structure but process.

The former lawmaker said;





“I have lost all hope in this government. The President is not only clueless but has also lost all sense of direction. He has probably lost his memory and so he is no longer competent enough to function as a President.





“My wish is that he would be courageous enough to resign and surrender the office to someone who is more capable and has all his cognitive functions intact. “For President Muhammadu Buhari saying Nigeria’s problem is not structure but process only reinforces his well established and well known position on restructuring.





“It is well known that President Muhammadu Buhari is opposed to restructuring, because it benefits the Fulani interest which he represents. “I see this statement as consistent with his view that he does not want restructuring.





“Restructuring is the only solution to the problems of this country.”