I Have Lost All Hope In This Govt., Clueless Buhari Must Resign Immediately – Sen. Okurounmu
Senator Femi Okurounmu, has called for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over his incessant blunders running Nigeria as a country.
The former lawmaker made the call while speaking with Punch where he called on the President to restructure the current political system or resign without further delay. He also lambasted Mr. President for saying Nigeria’s problems are not that of structure but process.
The former lawmaker said;
“I have lost all hope in this government. The President is not only clueless but has also lost all sense of direction. He has probably lost his memory and so he is no longer competent enough to function as a President.
“My wish is that he would be courageous enough to resign and surrender the office to someone who is more capable and has all his cognitive functions intact. “For President Muhammadu Buhari saying Nigeria’s problem is not structure but process only reinforces his well established and well known position on restructuring.
“It is well known that President Muhammadu Buhari is opposed to restructuring, because it benefits the Fulani interest which he represents. “I see this statement as consistent with his view that he does not want restructuring.
“Restructuring is the only solution to the problems of this country.”
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!