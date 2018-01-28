I have no plan to leave APC– Oni

Chief Segun Oni, a former governor of Ekiti and Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said on Sunday that he was not planning to defect to another party. Oni, who was reacting to an online report that he was planning to join a speculated coalition, said there was no iota of truth in the publication. The spokesman for Oni, Mr Steve Alabi, in a statement in Ado-Ekiti quoted his principal as describing the report as the product of the imagination of the writer.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

