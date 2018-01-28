 I have no plan to leave APC– Oni | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I have no plan to leave APC– Oni

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Chief  Segun Oni, a former  governor of Ekiti and Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said on Sunday that he was not planning to defect to another party. Oni, who was reacting to an online report that he was planning to join a speculated coalition,  said there was no iota of truth in the publication. The spokesman for Oni, Mr  Steve Alabi, in a statement in Ado-Ekiti quoted  his principal as describing  the report as the product of the  imagination of the writer.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.