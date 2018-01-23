I have not forgotten your sacrifice, Buhari tells South East leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has never forgotten the sacrifices and efforts made by South east leaders to make him the president.

In a statement made available to newsmen by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, after a close door meeting with APC south east leaders , Buhari said he will continue to do his best for all Nigerians with clear conscience.

“I am very pleased for your patriotism and consistency in supporting our administration. You are always going around explaining things even at the risk of abuse.

“I want you to know that I have not forgotten the efforts and sacrifices you have made in the successes I have achieved in my position and I appreciate what you are doing for the stability of our country and the future of our children and our grandchildren.

“I assure you that whatever I try to do, I will do it with a clear conscience and I’ll do the best I can do for all Nigerians.”

