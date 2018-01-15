I Have Nothing Against Herdsmen But I Won’t Permit Cattle Colony In Ekiti – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has vowed to prevent any attempt to establish a cattle colony in the state as is being proposed in some quarters. The governor noted that it was not the responsibility of his state to cater to the whims of herdsmen, adding that cattle rearing is a business and like every […]

The post I Have Nothing Against Herdsmen But I Won’t Permit Cattle Colony In Ekiti – Fayose appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

