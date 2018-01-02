I heard the Lord say to me, politics is not over for you – Tunde Bakare

Tunde Bakare, a Nigerian senior pastor declared his intention for President post. He said he will contest for Presidential election although he did not state the time. He shared what the Lord told him about the post. ““I heard the Lord say to me, politics is not over for you, there is still one thing left for you to do; run for president.”

Preaching during the cross-over night in Ogba part of Lagos, Tunde said God promised to make it happen in due course. “My Lord never fails me,” he said.

In his words, Tunde said : “I heard the Lord say to me, politics is not over for you, there is still one thing left for you to do; run for president,”

He further added that : “And He said to me, I will work it out myself. I will make it happen in due course. Please trust me, I lie not in the Holy Ghost. This is not easy for me to share with you. I shared this with you, so that you can pray along with me,”

“I will make it happen in due course”.

