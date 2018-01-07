 I inherited gene of dancing from my mum — Pinki Debbie  | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I inherited gene of dancing from my mum — Pinki Debbie 

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Guinness world record breaker for long individual dance, Odumewu Deborah Sunmisola a.k.a Pinki Debbie has said that her  mum happened to be her ‘ginger’, her hype person”.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Pinki Debbie

The 23 years old record breaker  said this during a media chat that “ her mom  loves dancing too, she encourages me when doing street dance competitions ,school choreography and others. “Dancing is my hobby, I do it at every opportunity I get”. She said

Pinki Debbie who is the first born of four children said she started dancing fully while she was in the university in 2011. “I joined a dance group ‘Reflection’, I wasn’t a professional dancer as at then but I knew I could dance well”. She said.

When she was asked how she felt joining other like  Kalamandalam Hemaletha of India and  Kaffy of Nigeria in the Guinness Book of Records, the 22-year old dance instructor and choreographer said, she was humbled and overwhelmed.

“It wasn’t easy while on it but I’m grateful and excited” and I also use this opportunity to thank the company that sponsored me, “Puma, Aquila Records,  IBD Impex Ltd and others.

Pinki Debbie who hails from Ogun State said that she  joined the industry to empower people.

“There are people who are even better than myself but they don’t believe in themselves.  I want to start a dance school, consulting firm in terms of promotion via social media platforms, she said.

Recall that Pinki Debbie danced for 137 hours to have a place in the Guinness Book of Record

The post I inherited gene of dancing from my mum — Pinki Debbie  appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.