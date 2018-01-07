I inherited gene of dancing from my mum — Pinki Debbie

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Guinness world record breaker for long individual dance, Odumewu Deborah Sunmisola a.k.a Pinki Debbie has said that her mum happened to be her ‘ginger’, her hype person”.

The 23 years old record breaker said this during a media chat that “ her mom loves dancing too, she encourages me when doing street dance competitions ,school choreography and others. “Dancing is my hobby, I do it at every opportunity I get”. She said

Pinki Debbie who is the first born of four children said she started dancing fully while she was in the university in 2011. “I joined a dance group ‘Reflection’, I wasn’t a professional dancer as at then but I knew I could dance well”. She said.

When she was asked how she felt joining other like Kalamandalam Hemaletha of India and Kaffy of Nigeria in the Guinness Book of Records, the 22-year old dance instructor and choreographer said, she was humbled and overwhelmed.

“It wasn’t easy while on it but I’m grateful and excited” and I also use this opportunity to thank the company that sponsored me, “Puma, Aquila Records, IBD Impex Ltd and others.

Pinki Debbie who hails from Ogun State said that she joined the industry to empower people.

“There are people who are even better than myself but they don’t believe in themselves. I want to start a dance school, consulting firm in terms of promotion via social media platforms, she said.

Recall that Pinki Debbie danced for 137 hours to have a place in the Guinness Book of Record

The post I inherited gene of dancing from my mum — Pinki Debbie appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

