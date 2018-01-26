The Ugandan leader was addressing members of the regional East African Legislative Assembly.

Several African nations have expressed shock and condemnation at Trump’s remark. He has denied using that language while others present says he did.

Museveni, one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders, also called Trump an honest man during his State of the Nation address on Jan 1.

Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. Ambassador Deborah Malac met Uganda’s speaker of parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, and described Trump’s controversial remark as “obviously quite disturbing and upsetting.”