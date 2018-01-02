I Made Way For People Like Wizkid And Davido – Eedris Abdulkareem (Video) – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
I Made Way For People Like Wizkid And Davido – Eedris Abdulkareem (Video)
Information Nigeria
Ace musician, Eedris Abdulkareem in his usual manner made it his goal to enlighten us on who gave Wizkid and Davido platforms. In a not so subtle words, Eedris threw jabs at Wizkid and Davido saying himself, Pasuma and more were the ones that made way …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!