I Missed Married Women In The Bible Who Gave Their Husbands Their Maids As Side Chicks – Freeze

Daddy Freeze is at it again ooo. But come to think of it, what he is saying is true and it is written in the bible too. In those days, married women are not selfish like today’s women who cannot even dare see their man with another woman.

Freeze says he misses those women in the bible ooo who use to give their maids to their husbands as side chicks. See what he wrote on his Instagram post even mentioning their names self. So if you are in doubt, go read it yourself.

But come to think of it…..Let me name a few. Sarah, Leah and Rachael…..

Giving husbands hand maid as side chicks is taken from the same part of the Bible that encourages tithing, tell us to stone non-virgins(slay queens) to death in front of their father’s houses, tells parents to stone stubborn children to death, supports keeping concubines and mandates burn offerings… how come out of all of the above it’s only tithing we carried over? The ONLY one that favors the pastors…… £120k birthday party loading……….it is well







