 I regret getting married– Gifty Powers – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I regret getting married– Gifty Powers – The Punch

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Punch

I regret getting married– Gifty Powers
The Punch
My grandfather is from Obosi in Anambra State. He is a Reverend Father and a barrister. He married my grandmother who is partly Liberian and Sierra Leonean, and they gave birth to my mum before they got divorced. I am my parents' first daughter, but I
BBN's Gifty gives advice on how to get a good/faithful manInformation Nigeria
Never expect a man to be faithful, Gifty says as she dishes out relationship advice.Buzz Reporters (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.