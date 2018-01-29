 I regret not having a serious relationship before fame – Rapper CDQ – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
I regret not having a serious relationship before fame – Rapper CDQ – Vanguard

Vanguard

I regret not having a serious relationship before fame – Rapper CDQ
Vanguard
Nigerian rapper, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, better known by his stage name CDQ said that he regrets not being involved in any serious relationship before fame. According to him, it has become difficult finding a girlfriend in the entertainment industry. He
