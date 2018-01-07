 I should have spent more time with her: Love lessons from divorcees – The Standard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I should have spent more time with her: Love lessons from divorcees – The Standard

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

I should have spent more time with her: Love lessons from divorcees
The Standard
Our ancestors once said that when you see your friend's head being shaven, know that you are next in line. Divorcees are on the rise in Kenya. Four divorcees share their experiences with Kuria Wanjiru. Robert Burale, 41, emcee, mentor and motivational
13 things Kenyans regret about marriageTUKO.CO.KE

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.