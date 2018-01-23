“I Still Don’t Like Huge Weddings” – Banky W Responds To Critics

Nigerian Singer, Banky W has responded via an Instagram post to thousands of comments by Nigerians criticizing him about the size of his wedding after he had openly expressed his dislike for huge weddings.

Recall, August 2016, Banky W wrote on Snapchat that he’d never have a big wedding, as small weddings are the best, Instead, he’d just invite his closest friends and family to grace the event.

“Small weddings are the best. Just family and closest friends”…..he wrote on his snapchat

Meanwhile, the Singer’s wedding party with actress, Adesua Etomi which was held last year lasted for a number of days at different countries for the traditional ceremony, white wedding, honeymoon and thanksgiving. The ceremony has also resulted in a TV documentary series, and recently, they had an elaborate thanksgiving in London.

In his new post on Instagram, Banky W said;

“I have learnt to grow thick skin and almost always ignore the online chatter, but every once in a while, I feel the need to respond. So here are my 2 cents.”

Read Below;

