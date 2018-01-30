“I Suck Women’s Br3asts To Deliver Them From Evil Spirit”- Pastor Reveals
A self-acclaimed pastor, Raphael Obi, has admitted sucking the br3ast of women to deliver them from what he called the evil spirit tormenting them. The suspect, known among his disciples as Pastor Sharp Sharp, disclosed this while being interrogated by detectives at the Area M Command, Idimu. In his confessional statement to the police, Raphael […]
The post “I Suck Women’s Br3asts To Deliver Them From Evil Spirit”- Pastor Reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!