 “I Talk To Her Ghost And She Visits Me In Bed” – Father Of Amy Winehouse Who Died 6 Years Ago Shocks The World | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I Talk To Her Ghost And She Visits Me In Bed” – Father Of Amy Winehouse Who Died 6 Years Ago Shocks The World

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Weird News/Gist, World | 0 comments

Late singer, Amy Winehouse’s father has revealed the ghost of the tragic singer still visits him at the family home. According to a report by Daily Star UK, Mitch Winehouse claimed he is still being visited by the Rehab star’s spirit at the property in Kent. He revealed he can see her face and even […]

The post “I Talk To Her Ghost And She Visits Me In Bed” – Father Of Amy Winehouse Who Died 6 Years Ago Shocks The World appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.