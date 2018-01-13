 “I Want Kiss Daniel To Suck My Br3ast” – Pretty Lady Begs Singer | Nigeria Today
“I Want Kiss Daniel To Suck My Br3ast” – Pretty Lady Begs Singer

A Twitter user identified as @valerie_omari took to the platform to beg the “Yeba” crooner “kiss daniel” to suck her breast. She Tweeted; “Forgettt, I want Kiss Daniel to suck my breast � I don’t need to date him, just mad gives �”

