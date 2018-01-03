I want to be a perfect player – Lionel Messi

Five time Ballon d’Or winner and Barcelona super star says he is not yet a perfect player.

In a chat with Blic, Lionel Messi said he is trying to improve so that he can reach the maximum level. According to the super Star,he practice taking penalty and admitted that he is not planing on coaching after retirement for now but insist he never know what the future hold

“I want to be perfect and yet there are some parts of game I have to improve to reach the maximum level. Which part? Penalties, I have to practice them more

I will probably not be a coach after I retire, but there is enough time, I can still change my mind,”

“At home we rarely speak about football, it has to be something special around Barcelona or Argentina to open discussion about football during family lunch.”

“I live a perfectly normal family life. Yes, sometimes I wish I could take my family for a walk without fans stopping me at every step. It feels incredible to be a parent, a father, it is one of the best things that ever happened to me.”

