I was not paid royalty for “Juice”… Tinny Entertainment should expect a lawsuit – Adey

Talented producer/singer, Adey has revealed that Tinny Entertainment did not pay royalties for his production work on Ycee‘s hit track, Juice and he is looking to file a lawsuit against the label. Adey who also produced Olamide‘s Wavy Level last year revealed that he got more money from it that he got from Tinny Entertainment for “Juice” and […]

The post I was not paid royalty for “Juice”… Tinny Entertainment should expect a lawsuit – Adey appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

