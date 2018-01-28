‘I Was Paid to Defame Apostle Suleiman’, Stephanie Otobo Confesses, Begs for Pardon [WATCH]

Stephanie Otobo, the Canada-based singer has apologized to Apostle Johnson Suleiman of Omega Fire Ministries saying that she was manipulated by some politicians. Otobo begged for forgiveness while apologizing to the body of Christ.

Recall that she claimed Apostle Johnson Suleman had an affair with her in Canada. Speaking in this video posted on ‘We Love Apostle Johnson Suleman’ handle on Facebook, she said she fell into the hands of powerful politicians and pastors who manipulated her in a wrong way with the intention to fall the man of God, Suleiman. She confessed she was paid a lot of money by some unnamed powerful politicians and pastors.

Ms. Otobo who said she came to Nigeria from Canada with the intention to further her career, said she succumbed to the manipulation of the politicians and pastors because she was told it would help her career.

“They paid me a lot of money,” she said, wiping tears from her eyes.

Mr. Suleman’s wife, Lizzy, in turn addressed the congregation, asking them to forgive Ms. Otobo, as she had confessed to her sins.

Ms. Otobo had also accused Mr. Suleiman, through her lawyer, of failing to keep a marriage promise made to her last year.

She formally filed a petition asking the police to investigate multiple allegations against the preacher.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post ‘I Was Paid to Defame Apostle Suleiman’, Stephanie Otobo Confesses, Begs for Pardon [WATCH] appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

