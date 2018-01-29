 I was used to test run Gulder Ultimate Search –Ezeugo – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I was used to test run Gulder Ultimate Search –Ezeugo – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

I was used to test run Gulder Ultimate Search –Ezeugo
Information Nigeria
Being the first winner of Gulder Ultimate Search, one would expect Ezeugo Egwuagwu to be excited about it. However, he believes he didn't gain as much as most people think. The actor told Sunday Scoop that he was only used as an experiment and didn't

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.