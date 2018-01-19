I went into coma when Jonathan called in 2015 – Buhari – The Nation Newspaper
I went into coma when Jonathan called in 2015 – Buhari
The Nation Newspaper
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday night that he went temporarily into coma when former President Goodluck Jonathan called to congratulate him on his victory in the 2015 presidential election. The President stated this when he hosted All …
