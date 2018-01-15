I Will Fully Keep The Oath I Swore To Protect All Nigerians – President Buhari

I Will Fully Keep The Oath I Swore To Protect All Nigerians – President Buhari President Buhari have just finished a meeting with stakeholders from Benue State over the Fulani Herdsmen attacks. In his message to them, he said; ”I will fully keep the oath I swore to protect all Nigerians”. The Police, Army and […]

