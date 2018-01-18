I Will Gladly Go To Hell With Ebony If Heaven Has No Place For Her – Ghana Music Star Declares

Ghanaian female singer and song writer, Ebony has attracted so many criticism and admirers since she came into limelight in the music industry. But we can confidently say we have not come across an obsessed fan like this up and coming musician called Obibini Takyi Jnr, son of Highlife great, Obibini Takyi.

Her real name is Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng and she is a Ghanaian dancehall/Afrobeats artist widely known for her hit songs “Poison” and “Kupe”, she was discovered by Bullet, a member of Ruff n Smooth fame and her stage name is Ebony. She has been widely criticised because of her “indecent” way of dressing.

In an interview on “Black Legendary TV”, the singer said he finds it puzzling that Ghanaians, whom he labeled as hypocrites, continue to criticize singer Ebony because as far as he’s concerned, there is nothing wrong with the songstress’ outfit.

In his words;

I don’t see anything wrong with what Ebony wears. I am the wrong person to be asked this question because I’m a fan and being a fan to someone means you love every thing about them. She can go long or short I will still be a fan.





However, my only issue is with those bashing her on air. She is just in her early 20’s and just look at how influential she has been. Instead of using the right approach to correct her wrongs, they are being talkative on air which is 100 percent hypocritical’ Obibini Takyi Jnr.





I’m one person who doesn’t love to judge because i wouldn’t like to be judged by my fellow man and that’s why I don’t see anything wrong with Ebony’s dressing. I heard people saying she is an agent of Satan, really? who are they to judge?





Even if on that day if Ebony is rejected in Heaven, I will still follow her to hell, which I know won’t happen because God doesn’t judge by what people say about others but what’s in the heart.

