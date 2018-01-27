 I Will Marry Your Father & Make You My Stepson – Actress Lydia Forson Blast Fan | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Controversial actress, Lydia Forson, has chantted Ebony’s hit tack, “Date Your Father” in a Twitter banter with one of her “disrespectful” fan.
The actress was engaged in a nasty confrontation with a police officer last Sunday after the latter prevented her from taking pictures. A man with the name Ba4 on twitter, suggested that the officer should have beaten the actress to pulp.
The fan tweeted;
“Just don’t take pictures is that too much to ask? If it were me I will beat you to pulp with I know my rights thing. You will soon be 40 with no husband or a child ooo. Be humble and submissive kakra,” he tweeted.
However, Lydia Forson, a strong advocate for feminism, hit back with the most hilarious clap back I have ever seen. According to her;
“I can always marry your father and make you my stepson,” Forson replied.
See tweets below

