 I will serve Buhari as a cleaner or messenger – Former senator, Udoedehe | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I will serve Buhari as a cleaner or messenger – Former senator, Udoedehe

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Politics, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A former Nigerian senator and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, John Udoedehe, has said that he wouldn’t mind accepting an appointment as a messenger or a cleaner from President Muhammadu Buhari. This is in reaction to recently released names of board members of various agencies. Mr. Udoedehe, a former senator from Akwa […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.